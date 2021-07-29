Short Interest in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Drops By 82.5%

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 82.5% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $100,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $243,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $479,000. 25.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

ASA stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.12. 178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,928. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.44. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.