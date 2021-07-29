Short Interest in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Increases By 236.5%

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 236.5% from the June 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BIF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,785. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $13.88.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the first quarter worth $153,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 23.0% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 41.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.