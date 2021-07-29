Short Interest in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Increases By 236.5%

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 236.5% from the June 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of BIF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,785. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $13.88.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.
About Boulder Growth & Income Fund
Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
See Also: EV Stocks
