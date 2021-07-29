Short Interest in Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Rises By 175.0%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several research firms have commented on BCUCY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Brunello Cucinelli from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.05 price target on shares of Brunello Cucinelli and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of Brunello Cucinelli stock opened at $31.85 on Thursday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $32.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.34.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

