Short Interest in Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Increases By 1,006.7%

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 1,006.7% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cairn Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.16 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cairn Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cairn Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

CRNCY remained flat at $$3.88 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Cairn Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.10.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

