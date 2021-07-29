Short Interest in Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Expands By 144.1%

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 144.1% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CGO opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

