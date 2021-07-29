Short Interest in China CGame, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCGM) Grows By 185.2%

China CGame, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCGM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 185.2% from the June 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:CCGM remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. China CGame has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02.

Get China CGame alerts:

About China CGame

China CGame, Inc develops Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game (MMORPG) in China. It focuses on self-developed MMORPGs game titles that are based on China's iconic characters and nostalgic epochs. The company owns two self-developed game engines, Turbo and Apocalypse. It intends to sell prepaid game cards to a range of regional distributors in China; and directly sell game points to players through its online sales platform.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for China CGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China CGame and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.