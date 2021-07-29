Short Interest in Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Increases By 100.0%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Clariant stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $21.03. 301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842. Clariant has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.6534 per share. This represents a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd.

CLZNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Clariant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.40 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Clariant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

About Clariant

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

