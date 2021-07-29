Short Interest in Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) Expands By 97.4%

Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 97.4% from the June 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,055,436,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cybernetic Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. 231,421,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,346,656. Cybernetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About Cybernetic Technologies

Cybernetic Technologies Ltd., a diversified company, engages in developing technology projects in Canada. The company was formerly known as HPIL Holding and changed its name to Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. in May 2021. Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

