Short Interest in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Rises By 570.7%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, a growth of 570.7% from the June 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $841,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $47,850,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 93,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter.

DLY traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,834. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $20.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%.

