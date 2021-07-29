Short Interest in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Grows By 131.5%

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 131.5% from the June 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EFT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,491. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

