Short Interest in FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Drops By 53.5%

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,621,500 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the June 30th total of 3,484,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.7 days.
FANDF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.83. 3,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,859. FirstRand has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02.
FirstRand Company Profile
