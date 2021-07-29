Short Interest in Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Drops By 55.3%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the June 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FUPBY traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.28. 8,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,987. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $14.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

