Short Interest in Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Decreases By 62.9%

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the June 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 614,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GENGF traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 90,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,949. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.62. Gear Energy has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.81.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

