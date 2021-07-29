Short Interest in Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) Drops By 84.8%

Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the June 30th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hero Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,159. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07. Hero Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.32.

About Hero Technologies

Hero Technologies, Inc engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on Australia’s Cooper Basin in the State of South Australia. The company was founded on May 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

