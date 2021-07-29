Short Interest in Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) Drops By 84.8%

Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the June 30th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hero Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,159. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07. Hero Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.32.
About Hero Technologies
