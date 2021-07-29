Short Interest in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Drops By 78.4%

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,300 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the June 30th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

INZY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.05. 425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,272. The company has a market cap of $400.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35. Inozyme Pharma has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $31.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.15.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 473.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 48.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inozyme Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

