Short Interest in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Drops By 78.4%

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,300 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the June 30th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
INZY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.05. 425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,272. The company has a market cap of $400.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35. Inozyme Pharma has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $31.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.15.
Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inozyme Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.
About Inozyme Pharma
Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.
Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.