Short Interest in Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) Rises By 100.0%

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IGLDF traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280. Internet Gold – Golden Lines has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1,750.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.04.

Get Internet Gold - Golden Lines alerts:

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Company Profile

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. provides various telecommunications services in Israel. The company offers domestic fixed-line, cellular, and international communication services; Internet services; and multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasting, satellite broadcasting, and customer call center services.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Gold - Golden Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Gold - Golden Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.