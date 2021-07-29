Short Interest in Kewpie Co. (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) Decreases By 50.0%

Kewpie Co. (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kewpie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

KWPCY opened at $45.12 on Thursday. Kewpie has a one year low of $36.31 and a one year high of $47.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.78.

Kewpie Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing, wholesaling, transporting, and warehousing of food products in Japan and internationally. It offers condiments, including mayonnaise and dressings, and vinegar; egg products, such as liquid eggs, frozen eggs, dried eggs, egg spreads, and thick omelets; and delicatessen products comprising salads and delicatessen foods, and packaged salads.

