Short Interest in Kewpie Co. (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) Decreases By 50.0%

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

Kewpie Co. (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kewpie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

KWPCY opened at $45.12 on Thursday. Kewpie has a one year low of $36.31 and a one year high of $47.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.78.

About Kewpie

Kewpie Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing, wholesaling, transporting, and warehousing of food products in Japan and internationally. It offers condiments, including mayonnaise and dressings, and vinegar; egg products, such as liquid eggs, frozen eggs, dried eggs, egg spreads, and thick omelets; and delicatessen products comprising salads and delicatessen foods, and packaged salads.

