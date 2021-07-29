Short Interest in Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Rises By 700.0%

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Konecranes stock remained flat at $$43.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Konecranes has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $48.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Konecranes in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The Service segment offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for various types and makes of industrial cranes and hoists.

