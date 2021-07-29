Short Interest in LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Declines By 46.2%

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of JSGRY stock opened at $53.35 on Thursday. LIXIL has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $60.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.03.

About LIXIL

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates in the housing and building industry worldwide. It operates through LIXIL Water Technology (LWT), LIXIL Housing Technology (LHT), LIXIL Building Technology (LBT), Distribution & Retail Business (D&R), and Housing & Services Business (H&S) segments.

