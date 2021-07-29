Short Interest in Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Increases By 625.5%

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 625.5% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of MCESF stock remained flat at $$1.96 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.06. Macro Enterprises has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $2.60.

Macro Enterprises Company Profile

Macro Enterprises Inc provides pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It offers construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fort Saint John, Canada.

