Short Interest in Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Increases By 625.5%

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 625.5% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of MCESF stock remained flat at $$1.96 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.06. Macro Enterprises has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $2.60.
Macro Enterprises Company Profile
