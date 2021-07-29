Short Interest in Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Drops By 74.3%

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 74.3% from the June 30th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 360,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MXSG stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 1,059,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,519. Mexus Gold US has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03.

Mexus Gold US Company Profile

Mexus Gold US, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal projects in the State of Sonora, Mexico and the Western United States. The company holds interests in the Santa Elena prospect comprising seven concessions covering an area of 898.028 hectares located to the northwest of the city of Caborca, Sonora State.

