Short Interest in Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Drops By 74.3%

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 74.3% from the June 30th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 360,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MXSG stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 1,059,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,519. Mexus Gold US has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03.
Mexus Gold US Company Profile
