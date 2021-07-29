Short Interest in Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Drops By 89.2%

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the June 30th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MITEY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.74. The stock had a trading volume of 36,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,398. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.68. Mitsubishi Estate has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $18.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. On average, analysts predict that Mitsubishi Estate will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MITEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie raised Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

