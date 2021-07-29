Short Interest in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Increases By 300.0%

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE IIF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.19. The company had a trading volume of 16,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,966. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the first quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.