Short Interest in Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Expands By 2,884.0%

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,900 shares, a growth of 2,884.0% from the June 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,822,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:MYCOF opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.31. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.54.
About Mydecine Innovations Group
