Short Interest in Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Declines By 92.5%

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the June 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NINOY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12. Nikon has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20.
Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Nikon had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nikon will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Nikon
Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.
