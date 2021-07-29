Short Interest in Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Declines By 92.5%

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the June 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NINOY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12. Nikon has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Nikon had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nikon will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NINOY shares. raised Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

About Nikon

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

