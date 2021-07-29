Short Interest in Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Rises By 262.5%

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 262.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDGPY remained flat at $$29.15 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.57. Nine Dragons Paper has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

