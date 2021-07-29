Short Interest in Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Rises By 262.5%

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 262.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NDGPY remained flat at $$29.15 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.57. Nine Dragons Paper has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile
