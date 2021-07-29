Short Interest in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Decreases By 84.3%

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 84.3% from the June 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of JLS stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.85. The stock had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,222. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.96. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $21.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 109.2% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 490,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after buying an additional 255,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 51.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 49,576 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 89,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 61.4% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 74,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 28,422 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 61,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

