Short Interest in Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) Declines By 60.2%

Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the June 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Prime Impact Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prime Impact Acquisition I alerts:

Prime Impact Acquisition I stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.73. 245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,714. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76. Prime Impact Acquisition I has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $10.98.

Prime Impact Acquisition I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Jose, California.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Impact Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Impact Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.