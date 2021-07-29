Short Interest in PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Rises By 187.5%

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of UNLRY stock opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $11.62.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, cosmetic products, tea based beverages, and fruit juices, as well as leases office space. It offers its products under the Pepsodent, Lux, Lifebuoy, Dove, Sunsilk, Clear, Rexona, Vaseline, Rinso, Molto, Sunlight, Wall's, Royco, Bango, and other brands.

