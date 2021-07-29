Short Interest in RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Grows By 442.9%

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 442.9% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.29. 22,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,768. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82.

About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the development of a novel therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4, or Tß4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. Its products include RGN-259, RGN-352, and RGN-137. The company was founded by Allan L. Goldstein on May 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

