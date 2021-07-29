Short Interest in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Grows By 130.6%

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a growth of 130.6% from the June 30th total of 23,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions by 136.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 486,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 280,850 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions by 126.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 64,405 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 2.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RETO opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $3.66.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

