Short Interest in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) Rises By 276.0%

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 276.0% from the June 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:SGAM opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Seaport Global Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

