Short Interest in Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Drops By 51.7%

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the June 30th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shimano stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.37. 13,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 0.32. Shimano has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $27.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.78.
Shimano Company Profile
