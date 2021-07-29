Short Interest in Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Drops By 51.7%

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the June 30th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shimano stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.37. 13,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 0.32. Shimano has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $27.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.78.

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

