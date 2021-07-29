Short Interest in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Grows By 103.5%

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a growth of 103.5% from the June 30th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas in the first quarter worth $29,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in StealthGas during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas stock remained flat at $$2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 39,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,878. StealthGas has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $97.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.86.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. StealthGas had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $30.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StealthGas will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

