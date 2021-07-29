Short Interest in Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Increases By 156.1%

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, an increase of 156.1% from the June 30th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 575.0 days.

STLJF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC lowered their price target on Stella-Jones from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stella-Jones currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.79.

OTCMKTS STLJF opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.57. Stella-Jones has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $44.01.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

