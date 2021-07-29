Short Interest in Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Drops By 99.6%

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the June 30th total of 576,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tremor International in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:TTTPF opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48. Tremor International has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

