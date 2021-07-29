Short Interest in Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Declines By 77.4%

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

OTCMKTS:TKHVY remained flat at $$14.78 during midday trading on Thursday. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $21.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.02.

TÃ¼rk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; and repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector, as well as catering, and aviation ground handling services.

