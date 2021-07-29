Short Interest in Wanderport Co. (OTCMKTS:WDRP) Declines By 54.5%

Wanderport Co. (OTCMKTS:WDRP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the June 30th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,165,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WDRP stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01. Wanderport has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

Get Wanderport alerts:

About Wanderport

Wanderport Corporation distributes hemp-based food, beverages, and consumer products. It offers food and beverage products, such as hemp coffees, proteins, and seeds; dietary supplements, and body and skincare products, as well as accessories. The company sells its products online through its wanderbrands.com website.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Wanderport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wanderport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.