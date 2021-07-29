Short Interest in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Rises By 1,133.8%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,400 shares, an increase of 1,133.8% from the June 30th total of 31,400 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ XBIO opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $5.85.
Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 95.31% and a negative net margin of 1,935.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.
Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.
Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.