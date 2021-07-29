Short Interest in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Rises By 1,133.8%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,400 shares, an increase of 1,133.8% from the June 30th total of 31,400 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ XBIO opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 95.31% and a negative net margin of 1,935.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 89.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 17,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 137.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 47.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 80,949 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

