Short Interest in XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Increases By 1,350.0%

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 1,350.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

XPHYF stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.54 million and a PE ratio of -6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54. XPhyto Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

XPhyto Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. operates as a bioscience company in Germany and Canada. It develops drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications; and psychedelic medicine to treat mental health-related medical conditions, such as depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorder.

