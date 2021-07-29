Short Interest in Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Declines By 91.7%

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS YOKEY opened at $30.08 on Thursday. Yokogawa Electric has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $44.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66.
Yokogawa Electric Company Profile
