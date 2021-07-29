Short Interest in Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Declines By 91.7%

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS YOKEY opened at $30.08 on Thursday. Yokogawa Electric has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $44.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66.

Yokogawa Electric Company Profile

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Europe, Russia, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through three segments: Industrial Automation and Control Business, Test and Measurement Business, and Aviation and Other Businesses.

