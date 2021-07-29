Shutterstock, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

NYSE SSTK opened at $103.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $108.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.45.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $31,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,995,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,672,900.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,362 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,504 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

