Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE) Short Interest Update

Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 5,500.0% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,194,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SIBE opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03. Sibling Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

Sibling Group Company Profile

Sibling Group Holdings, Inc is an education company, which provides virtual and classroom learning to help students across the globe transform the way they learn. The company focuses on learning enhancement through the use of multiple teaching, learning, and assessment methods. Its operations include professional development for the teaching profession, educational technology offerings, online curriculum, platform for open online courses, and academic and skills credentialing.

