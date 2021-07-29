Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE) Short Interest Update

Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 5,500.0% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,194,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SIBE opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03. Sibling Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07.
Sibling Group Company Profile
See Also: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for Sibling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.