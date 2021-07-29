Sierra Capital LLC Buys Shares of 127,096 iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 127,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,000. Sierra Capital LLC owned about 0.63% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HEZU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,630,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,095,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,503,000 after buying an additional 192,689 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 83,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 65,158 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 306,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 40,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,328,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares during the period.

HEZU stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.61. 2,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,588. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.25.

