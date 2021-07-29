Sierra Capital LLC Invests $2.07 Million in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $1,265,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $947,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $2,701,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 116,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $6,834,790.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $3,358,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,872,899 shares of company stock worth $109,664,187 in the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.64.

Shares of APO traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,380. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.01.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

