Sierra Capital LLC Makes New $667,000 Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $30,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 122.6% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 172.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB traded up $13.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $208.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 62.63, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $79.06 and a 52 week high of $198.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

