Sierra Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,839 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,028,498,000 after buying an additional 252,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,150,000 after buying an additional 658,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after buying an additional 2,666,433 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,787,982,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.29. 213,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,478,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.52.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.