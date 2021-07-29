Sierra Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 71,666 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 71,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 244,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 19,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $7,099,076.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock worth $94,414,767. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.39. 37,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $48.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.17.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.