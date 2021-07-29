Sierra Capital LLC Takes $391,000 Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of BATS IYJ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.65. The company had a trading volume of 25,891 shares. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.29.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

