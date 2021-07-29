Sierra Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 703,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,430,000 after purchasing an additional 58,106 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.65. 12,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,028. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

